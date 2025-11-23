MasTec, Inc. $MTZ Shares Sold by Covalis Capital LLP

Covalis Capital LLP cut its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,517 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 108,819 shares during the quarter. MasTec accounts for approximately 1.1% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $9,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in MasTec by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 228.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on MasTec from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered MasTec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $206.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $218.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.44.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $193.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.70 and a fifty-two week high of $224.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.13.

In other news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.15, for a total transaction of $397,663.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,011,405.55. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $571,170.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,716,388.03. This represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,929 shares of company stock worth $3,394,013. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

