DNB Asset Management AS Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 942,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,636,000 after buying an additional 36,600 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 67.5% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 4,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,246,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $220.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Marathon Petroleum to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of MPC opened at $190.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $202.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.