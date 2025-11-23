Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,516 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COIN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Coinbase Global by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 70,925 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $12,215,000 after buying an additional 58,290 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 14.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,211 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.62, for a total transaction of $1,504,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 79,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,703,538.40. This trade represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.87, for a total value of $10,874,800.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 755,171 shares of company stock worth $234,838,249 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $270.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.08.

View Our Latest Report on COIN

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 3.67. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.58 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.40. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.