DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 1,240 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE BK opened at $106.54 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $113.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.01.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 30.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.29.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

