DNB Asset Management AS Has $8.87 Million Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,019 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Veralto were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Veralto by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veralto by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,116 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veralto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLTO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veralto from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veralto news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 106,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,286,830.94. The trade was a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO opened at $99.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.53 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $110.11.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 16.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.950-0.980 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.05%.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.