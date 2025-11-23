Brokerages Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) PT at $89.65

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $92.6111.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th.

In related news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 6,051 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $528,978.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive directly owned 62,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,391.78. The trade was a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mona Chu sold 9,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $771,916.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 107,353 shares in the company, valued at $9,115,343.23. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 443,111 shares of company stock worth $36,793,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Pure Storage by 287.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

PSTG opened at $78.49 on Friday. Pure Storage has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $100.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.23 and a 200 day moving average of $69.49. The firm has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.44, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

