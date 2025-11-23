DNB Asset Management AS Has $7.68 Million Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

DNB Asset Management AS cut its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 421,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,553 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $7,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth $39,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 153.9% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 754.6% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 4,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SOFI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 98,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,715,157.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 759,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,887,707.50. The trade was a 11.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,684.96. The trade was a 25.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 175,277 shares of company stock worth $4,694,595 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.370-0.370 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

