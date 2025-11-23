Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Down 5.1% – What’s Next?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.88 and last traded at $19.0050. 406,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 672,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HNRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup downgraded Hallador Energy to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Hallador Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $841.88 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.94.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.49. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 46.61%.The company had revenue of $146.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,536.16. This represents a 82.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Ray Iv Wesley purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $250,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 247,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,781.92. The trade was a 5.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,232,705. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNRG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hallador Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Hallador Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 107,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Hallador Energy by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

