GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.15 and last traded at $35.32, with a volume of 736613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GCT. Weiss Ratings raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised GigaCloud Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on GigaCloud Technology from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GigaCloud Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

GigaCloud Technology Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.35.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $332.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.96 million. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 30.43% and a net margin of 10.62%.GigaCloud Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. GigaCloud Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

GigaCloud Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at GigaCloud Technology

In related news, CEO Lei Wu sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $2,852,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,200. This represents a 62.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Xinyan Hao sold 29,319 shares of GigaCloud Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $923,841.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 507,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,990,883.86. The trade was a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 310,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,316 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 803,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,596 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GigaCloud Technology by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,479,000 after buying an additional 52,415 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter worth about $14,335,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,502,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in GigaCloud Technology by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 441,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,553,000 after acquiring an additional 252,934 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

