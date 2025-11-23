PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.50 and last traded at GBX 20.50, with a volume of 1440773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

PetroTal Stock Down 5.1%

The firm has a market cap of £187.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 32.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 34.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.12.

PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri?quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.

PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.

