PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 20.50 and last traded at GBX 20.50, with a volume of 1440773 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Peel Hunt restated an “under review” rating on shares of PetroTal in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.
View Our Latest Analysis on PetroTal
PetroTal Stock Down 5.1%
PetroTal Company Profile
PetroTal is a publicly traded, tri?quoted (TSX: TAL, AIM: PTAL and OTCQX: PTALF) oil and gas development and production Company domiciled in Calgary, Alberta, focused on the development of oil assets in Peru.
PetroTal’s flagship asset is its 100% working interest in Bretana oil field in Peru’s Block 95 where oil production was initiated in June 2018.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetroTal
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- MP Materials Stock Soared After Earnings—Here’s the Real Reason
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Palantir Slide May Be a Setup for a Long-Term Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Attention Income Investors: This REIT Is on Sale
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.