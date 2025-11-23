Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in United Therapeutics Corporation $UTHR

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $314.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total transaction of $9,012,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 519,935 shares of company stock worth $224,879,377. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

UTHR opened at $474.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.77. United Therapeutics Corporation has a one year low of $266.98 and a one year high of $485.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $439.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $355.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.87 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.65% and a return on equity of 18.83%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics Corporation will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Therapeutics

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.