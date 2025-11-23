Comparing e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) & Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS)

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Nu Skin Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nu Skin Enterprises and e.l.f. Beauty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nu Skin Enterprises 0 3 0 0 2.00 e.l.f. Beauty 1 6 10 1 2.61

Volatility and Risk

Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.04%. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $126.80, suggesting a potential upside of 81.40%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nu Skin Enterprises 6.20% 8.23% 4.05% e.l.f. Beauty 5.90% 13.77% 7.78%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nu Skin Enterprises and e.l.f. Beauty”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nu Skin Enterprises $1.56 billion 0.31 -$146.59 million $2.18 4.59 e.l.f. Beauty $1.31 billion 3.17 $112.09 million $1.42 49.23

e.l.f. Beauty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nu Skin Enterprises. Nu Skin Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than e.l.f. Beauty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Nu Skin Enterprises on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products. The company also provides wellness products, such as LifePak nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management system, and Beauty Focus Collagen+. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of skin care products and nutritional supplements. The company sells its products under the Nu Skin, Pharmanex, and ageLOC brands through retail stores, website, digital platforms, and independent direct sellers and marketers, as well as a service center. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

