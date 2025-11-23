Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Receives $39.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.5517.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Pinterest from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 22,821 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $795,311.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 312,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,906.70. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 74,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $1,991,123.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 301,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,099,644.46. This trade represents a 19.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 607,291 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,964 in the last ninety days. 7.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the second quarter worth $477,853,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 618.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 14,254,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,897,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,892,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,662,000 after buying an additional 6,460,143 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its position in Pinterest by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,839,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,024,000 after buying an additional 4,524,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pinterest by 1,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,601,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,012,000 after buying an additional 4,230,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $24.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 19th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Pinterest had a net margin of 48.99% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $665.93 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

