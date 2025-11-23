Head to Head Comparison: DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ) vs. Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI)

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) and DAQO New Energy (NYSE:DQ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of DAQO New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of DAQO New Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DAQO New Energy has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 2 7 1 2.90 DAQO New Energy 1 2 3 1 2.57

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Element Solutions and DAQO New Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Element Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $30.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.94%. DAQO New Energy has a consensus price target of $27.04, suggesting a potential downside of 4.23%. Given Element Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than DAQO New Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Element Solutions and DAQO New Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.50 billion 2.36 $244.20 million $0.99 24.66 DAQO New Energy $639.06 million 2.96 -$345.21 million ($5.14) -5.49

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than DAQO New Energy. DAQO New Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Element Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and DAQO New Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 9.58% 14.01% 7.28% DAQO New Energy -53.74% -5.89% -5.42%

Summary

Element Solutions beats DAQO New Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

About DAQO New Energy

(Get Free Report)

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp. in August 2009. Daqo New Energy Corp. was founded in 2006 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.