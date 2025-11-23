PHSC (LON:PHSC) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 and last traded at GBX 9, with a volume of 22 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50.

PHSC Stock Down 5.3%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.71. The stock has a market cap of £925,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training and consultancy, legionella and occupational hygiene, statutory examination, CCTV, security tagging, foot fall counting/analysis, product protection, and security label services.

