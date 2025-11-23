CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 25,740 Dollar General Corporation $DG

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Dollar General by 126.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 492.2% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $117.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-6.300 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 7th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, November 17th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

About Dollar General

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.