Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $521,000 Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,606,000 after acquiring an additional 306,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marriott International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,427,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,809,000 after purchasing an additional 766,309 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,223,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,308,000 after purchasing an additional 102,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,123,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,298,000 after purchasing an additional 654,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 194.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,709,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,242,000 after buying an additional 1,129,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 5,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.11, for a total transaction of $1,574,224.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,300,649.60. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 6,666 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.04, for a total transaction of $1,866,746.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,080,440. This trade represents a 37.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,799 shares of company stock valued at $24,911,376. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International Stock Up 4.8%

Shares of MAR opened at $295.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $270.91 and a 200-day moving average of $268.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.40 and a twelve month high of $307.52.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. Marriott International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Marriott International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.540-2.620 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 9.980-10.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Marriott International from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott International from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $329.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $302.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.87.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

