Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Acquires 6,912 Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1,410.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 246.4% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 1,182.1% during the 1st quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Estee Lauder Companies

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, VP Lande Rashida La sold 6,417 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $589,593.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 3,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $364,748.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 34,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,785.96. This trade represents a 10.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,602. 13.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on EL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Argus raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $89.89 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.37 and a 52-week high of $104.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 12.37% and a negative net margin of 7.91%.The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-2.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -54.26%.

About Estee Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.