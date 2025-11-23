Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the period. Evelyn Partners Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Twilio were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Twilio during the second quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 118.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,939,666.47. This trade represents a 5.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,514 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $186,645.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 128,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,661.12. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 44,515 shares of company stock worth $4,673,128 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $120.38 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $151.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.61 and a 200-day moving average of $114.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.61, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Twilio’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities raised shares of Twilio to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Twilio from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

