CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 129,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 50.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,473,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,173,000 after purchasing an additional 830,937 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the first quarter worth about $29,142,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,446,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,838,000 after purchasing an additional 69,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 159.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after acquiring an additional 787,399 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,164,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,579,000 after purchasing an additional 111,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Trading Up 1.0%

SBS stock opened at $25.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $27.12. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp ( NYSE:SBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

