CenterBook Partners LP Buys Shares of 33,708 Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $250,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 97,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,895,000 after buying an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $14,074,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,628,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $682,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 30,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,886.25. The trade was a 24.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 7,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $505,504.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,287.20. This trade represents a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MCHP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of -149.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.69. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $77.20.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is -404.44%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

