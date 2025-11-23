CenterBook Partners LP Increases Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 237,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,306 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in NU were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in NU by 119.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 147,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 80,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $39,848,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in NU by 46.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in NU by 39.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 27,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in NU by 6.8% in the second quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 530,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,280,000 after buying an additional 33,999 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NU has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Bradesco Corretora raised NU to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NU from $15.60 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

NU Stock Up 3.8%

NU stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. NU had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 30.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

