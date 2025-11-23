DTE Energy Company $DTE Shares Purchased by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 772 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 28,600.0% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $135.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. DTE Energy Company has a 1-year low of $116.30 and a 1-year high of $143.79.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. DTE Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.230 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.17.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

