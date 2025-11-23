Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA Shares Acquired by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC grew its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 116.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

NYSE:MUSA opened at $381.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $378.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.96. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.23 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.65. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 69.87% and a net margin of 2.43%.The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on MUSA. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Murphy USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $474.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 131,024 shares in the company, valued at $49,963,381.92. This represents a 15.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

