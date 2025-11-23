Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $952.74 Million Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of GE Vernova worth $952,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,664,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,051,258,000 after purchasing an additional 271,958 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,108,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,404,000 after buying an additional 129,315 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GE Vernova by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,129,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,513,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 21.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,080,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,984,000 after buying an additional 367,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 50.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,703,000 after acquiring an additional 684,794 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Price Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $555.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $563.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.85 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.68. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GEV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Rothschild Redb cut GE Vernova from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $677.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.81.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

