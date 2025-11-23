Cynosure Group LLC Sells 10,425 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. $USLM

Cynosure Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 4,902.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals in the first quarter worth $213,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USLM has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United States Lime & Minerals in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

United States Lime & Minerals Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:USLM opened at $118.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.02. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.47 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.91.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.15. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 35.83%.

United States Lime & Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.27%.

Insider Transactions at United States Lime & Minerals

In other United States Lime & Minerals news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 12,100 shares of United States Lime & Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $1,445,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 86,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,328,624. The trade was a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of lime and limestone products. Its products include High Calcium Quicklime, Hydrated Lime, Lime Kiln Dust, Lime Slurry, and High Calcium Limestone. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

