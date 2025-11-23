Cynosure Group LLC Takes Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR

Cynosure Group LLC acquired a new stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,307 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $440.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $494.48 and a 200-day moving average of $434.63. The company has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $288.63 and a 52 week high of $526.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $342.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.52 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 13.78% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. CyberArk Software’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $448.00 price objective (up from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Weiss Ratings began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (d-)” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $455.96.

CyberArk Software Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

