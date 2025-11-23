Cynosure Group LLC Purchases 571 Shares of Primerica, Inc. $PRI

Cynosure Group LLC raised its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRI. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at $156,019,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Primerica by 171.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,907,000 after buying an additional 199,715 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,425,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,048,000 after buying an additional 37,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 276,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,594,000 after acquiring an additional 36,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Primerica from $293.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler set a $292.00 target price on Primerica and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $292.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.00.

Primerica Price Performance

NYSE PRI opened at $262.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.97. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $230.98 and a one year high of $307.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.96.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $6.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $0.81. Primerica had a return on equity of 31.75% and a net margin of 22.36%.The company had revenue of $838.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 20.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.12%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $475.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.65, for a total transaction of $649,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 33,892 shares in the company, valued at $8,800,057.80. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.30, for a total value of $510,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 7,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,945.30. This represents a 21.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Further Reading

