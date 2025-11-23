Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Sells 247 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $226.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Union Pacific Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $256.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 28.73%.The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $272.00 price target (up from $257.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $263.00 price objective on Union Pacific and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

