Cynosure Group LLC Acquires Shares of 35,000 Dorian LPG Ltd. $LPG

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Cynosure Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,210,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Dorian LPG by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,597,563 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $38,949,000 after purchasing an additional 136,723 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,333 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,121,000 after purchasing an additional 40,859 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 3,728.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 997,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 971,419 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,771 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,974,000 after buying an additional 56,432 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total transaction of $161,900.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 89,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,067.20. The trade was a 5.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $24.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $32.79.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The shipping company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.99 million. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is an increase from Dorian LPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.4%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dorian LPG from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

