Cynosure Group LLC Makes New $1.45 Million Investment in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Cynosure Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $41,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 36 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,454.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.41. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a one year low of $946.69 and a one year high of $1,471.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,347.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,261.26.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $11.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.62 by $0.53. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.21 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 12.680-12.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 42.050-42.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,455.52, for a total transaction of $2,758,210.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,288 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,789.76. This represents a 26.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $9,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,150. This trade represents a 97.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,249 shares of company stock valued at $16,338,723. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,406.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.