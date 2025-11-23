Cynosure Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 23.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 622 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $220,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGX opened at $81.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $178.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.51 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DSGX shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.70.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

