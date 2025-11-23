Cynosure Group LLC Raises Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. $FCNCA

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 637 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 4.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 417,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,429,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,963,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 79,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,819,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,042,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,868.49 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,473.62 and a 12 month high of $2,412.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,797.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1,893.83.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The bank reported $44.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $41.51 by $3.11. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Monday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,165.83.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

