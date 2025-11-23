Cynosure Group LLC Buys 33,231 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF $REM

Cynosure Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC owned about 0.63% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 600,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after purchasing an additional 46,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 31,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

BATS:REM opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $570.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.33.

About iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

