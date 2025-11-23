Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR Holdings Raised by Cynosure Group LLC

Cynosure Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 634.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarus Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 7.0% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:BR opened at $228.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.33 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.03.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 43.28% and a net margin of 13.11%. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $280.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $261.00 to $256.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.83.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,984 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $900,384.00. Following the transaction, the president owned 44,829 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,354. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.37, for a total transaction of $1,465,991.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 143,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,020,545.45. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

