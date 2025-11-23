Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,909,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,035 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,351,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 617,504.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 29,058,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $20,566,005,000 after buying an additional 29,053,586 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $897,185,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,780,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,429.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 485,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $343,524,000 after purchasing an additional 466,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,891,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $967,193,000 after purchasing an additional 225,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $774.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.38 and a twelve month high of $841.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $786.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $718.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $12.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.27 by $1.98. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $15.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a $4.00 dividend. This represents a $16.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 9,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.51, for a total transaction of $6,754,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 106,268 shares in the company, valued at $79,755,196.68. The trade was a 7.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $785.00 price objective for the company. Dbs Bank boosted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $750.00 target price (up previously from $625.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $785.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $786.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

