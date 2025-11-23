Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,915,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $983,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $56,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

