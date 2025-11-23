Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 45,294 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,561,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,294 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Citigroup worth $1,154,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accent Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% during the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Up 1.1%

C stock opened at $98.68 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.74 and its 200 day moving average is $91.02. The firm has a market cap of $176.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37.

Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.43.

Profile



Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.



