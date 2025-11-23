EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,264,502 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 116,364 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 3.53% of EOG Resources worth $2,304,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 221 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 45.1% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.37. The company has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.72.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.29. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $136.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Melius assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.33.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

