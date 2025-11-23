Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Receives $62.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 309.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp VA ADV increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 158.3% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNQ opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $69.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $34.97.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.5875 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.89%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

