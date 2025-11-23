Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,563,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,213 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of American Tower worth $1,229,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 136.4% in the second quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $251.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $281.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.44.

American Tower Stock Up 0.2%

AMT opened at $179.56 on Friday. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly bought 5,554 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $178.99 per share, for a total transaction of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. The trade was a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

