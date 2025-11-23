Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 251,139 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,033,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,139 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 3.06% of Paychex worth $1,604,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,804,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,436,000 after acquiring an additional 48,740 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 5.1% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $111.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.74. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Paychex from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $139.87.

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

