Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC Sells 3,298 Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. $TGTX

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. TG Therapeutics makes up about 1.7% of Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2,159.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 16.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. B. Riley raised TG Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

In other news, Director Sagar Lonial sold 20,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $672,268.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 94,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,526.64. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGTX opened at $31.95 on Friday. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.94.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $2.19. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 13.31%.The company had revenue of $161.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TG Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

