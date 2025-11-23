Taylor Morrison Home Corporation $TMHC Shares Sold by Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter valued at about $51,329,000. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,345,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,007,000. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 694,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,700,000 after purchasing an additional 334,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne L. Mariucci sold 14,002 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $980,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,373,370. The trade was a 22.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 13,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $973,746.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 370,475 shares in the company, valued at $26,696,428.50. This trade represents a 3.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

TMHC stock opened at $60.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.58. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Taylor Morrison Home

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

