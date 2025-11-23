Centric Wealth Management Has $4.54 Million Stake in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHQ

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHQ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the quarter. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Centric Wealth Management owned about 0.54% of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp raised its position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHQ opened at $32.36 on Friday. Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.24 and a 12 month high of $33.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.76.

The Schwab Long-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Long Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value weighted Index of U.S. Investment-grade Treasury bonds with remaining maturities of 10 years or more. SCHQ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

