Centric Wealth Management Has $3.25 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $232.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.80. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $258.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Analog Devices from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.95, for a total value of $2,349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 163,640 shares in the company, valued at $38,447,218. This trade represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total value of $3,078,125.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 63,048 shares in the company, valued at $15,525,570. The trade was a 16.55% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 59,750 shares of company stock valued at $14,684,296 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.