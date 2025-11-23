Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO Sells $711,234.72 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 26,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $711,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 694,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,033.44. This represents a 3.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Braze Trading Up 1.5%

Braze stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.19. Braze, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $48.33.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Braze by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after purchasing an additional 447,746 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Braze by 10.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 261,351 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Braze by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,831,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. increased its stake in Braze by 70.2% during the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Braze by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,197,000 after acquiring an additional 518,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Braze from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.11.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Braze

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.