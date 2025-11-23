Standard BioTools (NASDAQ:LAB) Director Purchases $585,000.00 in Stock

Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Free Report) Director Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $585,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 64,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,265,000. The trade was a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Casdin Partners Master Fund, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 350,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $448,000.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $338,250.00.

On Monday, November 17th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $274,500.00.

On Friday, November 14th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $310,000.00.

On Thursday, November 13th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 450,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $540,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L purchased 375,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $446,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 300,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $360,000.00.

On Monday, November 10th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L acquired 275,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.17 per share, with a total value of $321,750.00.

On Friday, November 7th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 225,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.12 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 100,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.29 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00.

Standard BioTools Trading Up 7.8%

LAB opened at $1.38 on Friday. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $530.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAB. TD Cowen cut their price target on Standard BioTools from $1.55 to $1.35 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cowen lowered Standard BioTools from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Standard BioTools from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Standard BioTools in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standard BioTools currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $1.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Standard BioTools

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAB. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Standard BioTools during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Standard BioTools by 2,989.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its holdings in Standard BioTools by 115.6% during the first quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 27,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Standard BioTools by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 14,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Standard BioTools by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 29,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 14,984 shares during the last quarter. 53.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Standard BioTools Company Profile

Standard BioTools Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instruments, consumables, reagents, and software services for researchers and clinical laboratories in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia pacific. It operates through two segments: Proteomics and Genomics. The company offers analytical systems, such as CyTOF XT System, a CyTOF XT mass cytometry system performs automated high-parameter single-cell analysis using antibodies conjugated to metal isotopes; and Hyperion XTi imaging system, a spatial biology instrument.

