Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) Director Purchases $499,938.64 in Stock

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Mahoney bought 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $152.98 per share, with a total value of $499,938.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,486.86. This represents a 55.03% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Resolute Holdings Management Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of NYSE:RHLD opened at $171.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -350.34. Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $191.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.76.

Get Resolute Holdings Management alerts:

Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Resolute Holdings Management had a net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 646.55%. The company had revenue of $120.87 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Resolute Holdings Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Resolute Holdings Management

About Resolute Holdings Management

(Get Free Report)

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc operates as an alternative asset management platform company. The company was incorporated in 2024 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Holdings Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Holdings Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.