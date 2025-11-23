FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Director Sells $898,000.00 in Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $898,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 689,222 shares in the company, valued at $6,189,213.56. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $8.50 on Friday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.13 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $126.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.14. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 549.96% and a negative net margin of 69.25%.The firm had revenue of $26.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 million. FTC Solar has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTC Solar

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in FTC Solar by 81.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 53,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Roth Capital set a $15.00 price objective on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, November 17th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $8.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective (up previously from $3.80) on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on FTCI

About FTC Solar

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc engages in the provision of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, South Africa, and Australia. The company offers a self-powered, two-panel in-portrait, and single-axis tracker solution under the Voyager brand name; and a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution under the Pioneer brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.